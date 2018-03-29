Friday, 30 March 2018

Legal Action

Lawyers for Paddy Jackson are to issue a legal action against a Labour senator, over social media comments posted after the Ireland and Ulster rugby player, was acquitted of rape

Government is facing renewed pressure over homelessness and hospital overcrowding

The Government is facing renewed pressure this evening over homelessness and hospital overcrowding.

Thursday, 29 March 2018

The Department of Health and the HSE is being called on to do more on the early diagnosis of cancer

The Department of Health and the HSE is being called on to do more on the early diagnosis of...

Thursday, 29 March 2018

British PM avoids border area on visit to the North

The British Prime Minister has come in for criticism for not going to a border area during a visit to...

Thursday, 29 March 2018

The homeless crisis

An under fire Taoiseach admits much more needs to be done, following record breaking homeless figures.

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Say hello, wave goodbye

The British prime minister goes on tour to mark one year before Brexit becomes a reality.

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Message in a bottle

Is it time to do a little more, to make us all a lot greener?

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Belfast Rape Trial Verdict

The unanimous not guilty verdict was read to Belfast Crown Court at lunchtime today.

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Eight Amendment Referendum Date

In the past hour the Government has confirmed the date for the upcoming referendum on the Eight...

Wednesday, 28 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Breaking: Four arrested and weapons seized after a major Garda operation in west Dublin

6:33 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

VIDEO: Following his acquittal, Paddy Jackson is to sue Labour Party Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin over alleged defamat… t.co/bEwCk5yz9l

6:07 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, Paddy Jackson is to sue Labour Party Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin over alleged defamatory tweet. I'… t.co/KwMUII5fou

5:31 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia and pubs across the country are open on Good Fri… t.co/JobyBzjHgw

5:18 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. media reports say Hollywood movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been in hospital for emergency open-heart surgery.

4:40 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Pubs can legally serve alcohol today for the first time since 1927. The lifting of the Good Friday booze ban… t.co/jJScvhXBGI

4:00 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Confirmed: An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia t.co/jxZENIvrSj

3:32 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Mother of hit and run victim Shane O'Farrell from County Monaghan calls for a full public inquiry into his d… t.co/xR0ZKStpy0

2:45 PM - 30 Mar 18