Friday, 30 March 2018

Friday, 30th March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 29 March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Wednesday, 28th March

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Not Guilty. All four defendants in the Belfast Trial are acquitted

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Tuesday, 27 March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Monday, 26 March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 26 March 2018

Sunday, 25th March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 25 March 2018

Saturday, 24th March

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Saturday, 24 March 2018

Friday, 23rd March

On 3News at 5:30 - Terror returns to the streets of France as three are killed in a new terrorist...

Friday, 23 March 2018

Thursday, 22nd March

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a lucky escape from the Ballymun blaze but some watched all their...

Thursday, 22 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Breaking: Four arrested and weapons seized after a major Garda operation in west Dublin

6:33 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

VIDEO: Following his acquittal, Paddy Jackson is to sue Labour Party Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin over alleged defamat… t.co/bEwCk5yz9l

6:07 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, Paddy Jackson is to sue Labour Party Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin over alleged defamatory tweet. I'… t.co/KwMUII5fou

5:31 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia and pubs across the country are open on Good Fri… t.co/JobyBzjHgw

5:18 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. media reports say Hollywood movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been in hospital for emergency open-heart surgery.

4:40 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Pubs can legally serve alcohol today for the first time since 1927. The lifting of the Good Friday booze ban… t.co/jJScvhXBGI

4:00 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Confirmed: An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia t.co/jxZENIvrSj

3:32 PM - 30 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Mother of hit and run victim Shane O'Farrell from County Monaghan calls for a full public inquiry into his d… t.co/xR0ZKStpy0

2:45 PM - 30 Mar 18