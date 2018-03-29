Friday, 30 March 2018

Friday, 30th March

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 29th March

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - ‘failing miserably to tackle the homeless crisis’.

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Wednesday, 28th March

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - All four acquitted in Belfast trial. 

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Tuesday, 27th March

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The Russian spy poisoning case - the Government here reveals its...

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Monday, 26th March

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Dozens die in a Russian Blaze.

Monday, 26 March 2018

3News at 12.30

Friday, 23 March 2018

3News at 12.30

Thursday, 22 March 2018

3News at 12.30

Wednesday, 21 March 2018

3News at 12.30

Tuesday, 20 March 2018
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig

6:59 PM - 29 Mar 18

"I miss him, every single minute, of every day" Mary Conlon speaks to our reporter @ZaraKing about her husband's…

6:47 PM - 29 Mar 18

Those living with Parkinson's protest outside the Dail appealing for better services. I'll have more in #3News at 5.30

5:06 PM - 29 Mar 18

Taoiseach talks record homeless figures, 1 in 7 cancers diagnosed in emergency departments & Malala Yousafzai retur…

4:58 PM - 29 Mar 18

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig

2:58 PM - 29 Mar 18

7am news @IrelandAMTV3, British PM Theresa May to visit the North today; Malala Yousafzai back home in Pakistan for…

6:43 AM - 29 Mar 18

7am news with @siobhanbtv3 on @IrelandAMTV3, British PM Theresa May to visit the North today; Malala Yousafzai back…

6:43 AM - 29 Mar 18

On 3 News at 10 - "Probably one of the most difficult trials any jury in Northern Ireland has been asked to adjudic…

9:53 PM - 28 Mar 18