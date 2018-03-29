Thursday, 29 March 2018

The Department of Health and the HSE is being called on to do more on the early diagnosis of cancer

The Department of Health and the HSE is being called on to do more on the early diagnosis of cancers. 

Government is facing renewed pressure over homelessness and hospital overcrowding

The Government is facing renewed pressure this evening over homelessness and hospital overcrowding.

Thursday, 29 March 2018

British PM avoids border area on visit to the North

The British Prime Minister has come in for criticism for not going to a border area during a visit to...

Thursday, 29 March 2018

The homeless crisis

An under fire Taoiseach admits much more needs to be done, following record breaking homeless figures.

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Say hello, wave goodbye

The British prime minister goes on tour to mark one year before Brexit becomes a reality.

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Message in a bottle

Is it time to do a little more, to make us all a lot greener?

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Belfast Rape Trial Verdict

The unanimous not guilty verdict was read to Belfast Crown Court at lunchtime today.

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Eight Amendment Referendum Date

In the past hour the Government has confirmed the date for the upcoming referendum on the Eight...

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Number of Homeless Families in Emergency Accommodation has Risen by 40%

The number of homeless families living in emergency accomodation has increased by 40 percent in one...

Wednesday, 28 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/8jbuIYlCSr

6:59 PM - 29 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

"I miss him, every single minute, of every day" Mary Conlon speaks to our reporter @ZaraKing about her husband's… t.co/2i3Zhs98PV

6:47 PM - 29 Mar 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Those living with Parkinson’s protest outside the Dail appealing for better services. I’ll have more in #3News at 5.30

5:06 PM - 29 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Taoiseach talks record homeless figures, 1 in 7 cancers diagnosed in emergency departments & Malala Yousafzai retur… t.co/PDvsQkwbTm

4:58 PM - 29 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/AT4bXU8mKD

2:58 PM - 29 Mar 18

3News
@siobhanbtv3
Follow

7am news @IrelandAMTV3, British PM Theresa May to visit the North today; Malala Yousafzai back home in Pakistan for… t.co/LZWRWZR4Es

6:43 AM - 29 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

7am news with @siobhanbtv3 on @IrelandAMTV3, British PM Theresa May to visit the North today; Malala Yousafzai back… t.co/gT2ljrWGn2

6:43 AM - 29 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10 - "Probably one of the most difficult trials any jury in Northern Ireland has been asked to adjudic… t.co/JcHpz7VXey

9:53 PM - 28 Mar 18