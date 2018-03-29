The Department of Health and the HSE is being called on to do more on the early diagnosis of cancer

The Department of Health and the HSE is being called on to do more on the early diagnosis of cancers.
The Government is facing renewed pressure this evening over homelessness and hospital overcrowding.
The British Prime Minister has come in for criticism for not going to a border area during a visit to...
An under fire Taoiseach admits much more needs to be done, following record breaking homeless figures.
The British prime minister goes on tour to mark one year before Brexit becomes a reality.
Is it time to do a little more, to make us all a lot greener?
The unanimous not guilty verdict was read to Belfast Crown Court at lunchtime today.
In the past hour the Government has confirmed the date for the upcoming referendum on the Eight...
The number of homeless families living in emergency accomodation has increased by 40 percent in one...
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/8jbuIYlCSr
"I miss him, every single minute, of every day" Mary Conlon speaks to our reporter @ZaraKing about her husband's… t.co/2i3Zhs98PV
Those living with Parkinson’s protest outside the Dail appealing for better services. I’ll have more in #3News at 5.30
Taoiseach talks record homeless figures, 1 in 7 cancers diagnosed in emergency departments & Malala Yousafzai retur… t.co/PDvsQkwbTm
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/AT4bXU8mKD
7am news @IrelandAMTV3, British PM Theresa May to visit the North today; Malala Yousafzai back home in Pakistan for… t.co/LZWRWZR4Es
7am news with @siobhanbtv3 on @IrelandAMTV3, British PM Theresa May to visit the North today; Malala Yousafzai back… t.co/gT2ljrWGn2
On 3 News at 10 - "Probably one of the most difficult trials any jury in Northern Ireland has been asked to adjudic… t.co/JcHpz7VXey