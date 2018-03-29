Say hello, wave goodbye

The British prime minister goes on tour to mark one year before Brexit becomes a reality.
An under fire Taoiseach admits much more needs to be done, following record breaking homeless figures.
Is it time to do a little more, to make us all a lot greener?
The unanimous not guilty verdict was read to Belfast Crown Court at lunchtime today.
In the past hour the Government has confirmed the date for the upcoming referendum on the Eight...
The number of homeless families living in emergency accomodation has increased by 40 percent in one...
Unananimous NOT GUILTY verdicts have been returned in the trial of two rugby internationals and their...
There's been an 18 percent hike, or 234 incidents, over a fourteen year period.
France pays tribute to the policeman who died after swapping places with a terror siege hostage.
