Thursday, 29 March 2018

Say hello, wave goodbye

The British prime minister goes on tour to mark one year before Brexit becomes a reality.

The homeless crisis

An under fire Taoiseach admits much more needs to be done, following record breaking homeless figures.

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Message in a bottle

Is it time to do a little more, to make us all a lot greener?

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Belfast Rape Trial Verdict

The unanimous not guilty verdict was read to Belfast Crown Court at lunchtime today.

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Eight Amendment Referendum Date

In the past hour the Government has confirmed the date for the upcoming referendum on the Eight...

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Number of Homeless Families in Emergency Accommodation has Risen by 40%

The number of homeless families living in emergency accomodation has increased by 40 percent in one...

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

All four acquitted in Belfast trial

Unananimous NOT GUILTY verdicts have been returned in the trial of two rugby internationals and their...

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Homocide figures show a dramatic increase

There's been an 18 percent hike, or 234 incidents, over a fourteen year period.

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Honouring a fallen hero

France pays tribute to the policeman who died after swapping places with a terror siege hostage.

Wednesday, 28 March 2018
3News
7am news, British PM Theresa May to visit the North today; Malala Yousafzai back home in Pakistan

6:43 AM - 29 Mar 18

3News
7am news, British PM Theresa May to visit the North today; Malala Yousafzai back home in Pakistan

6:43 AM - 29 Mar 18

3News
On 3 News at 10 - "Probably one of the most difficult trials any jury in Northern Ireland has been asked to adjudicate on"

9:53 PM - 28 Mar 18

3News
Date for Referendum on the 8th Amendment is set, Increase in homeless families & Belfast rape trial verdict

7:00 PM - 28 Mar 18

3News
#8thref - date has been set for May 25th 2018 #homeless figures: number of families in emergency accommodation increased

6:52 PM - 28 Mar 18

3News
On 3 News at 7: All four defendants have been acquitted on all charges.

6:50 PM - 28 Mar 18

3News
Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding acquitted of all charges against them

6:46 PM - 28 Mar 18

3News
Coming up: Belfast rape trial acquittals - verdict and reaction to the jury's unanimous decision; 40% increase in homeless families

6:37 PM - 28 Mar 18