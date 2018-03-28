Thursday, 29 March 2018

Thursday, 29th March

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - ‘failing miserably to tackle the homeless crisis’.

Wednesday, 28th March

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - All four acquitted in Belfast trial. 

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Tuesday, 27th March

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The Russian spy poisoning case - the Government here reveals its...

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Monday, 26th March

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Dozens die in a Russian Blaze.

Monday, 26 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 23 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 22 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 21 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Friday, 16 March

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 16 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@siobhanbtv3
Follow

7am news @IrelandAMTV3, British PM Theresa May to visit the North today; Malala Yousafzai back home in Pakistan for… t.co/LZWRWZR4Es

6:43 AM - 29 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

7am news with @siobhanbtv3 on @IrelandAMTV3, British PM Theresa May to visit the North today; Malala Yousafzai back… t.co/gT2ljrWGn2

6:43 AM - 29 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10 - "Probably one of the most difficult trials any jury in Northern Ireland has been asked to adjudic… t.co/JcHpz7VXey

9:53 PM - 28 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Date for Referendum on the 8th Amendment is set, Increase in homeless families & Belfast rape trial verdict - Here'… t.co/qqrVbDf6Kn

7:00 PM - 28 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Also at 7pm on Be3: #8thref - date has been set for May 25th 2018 #homeless figures: number of families in emergenc… t.co/4OJpkUaimd

6:52 PM - 28 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 7: All four defendants have been acquitted on all charges. @LauraHoganTV3 has been following the Belfa… t.co/t3zbvtd8MF

6:50 PM - 28 Mar 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding acquitted of all charges against them -live from Belfast shortly with a recap of the d… t.co/QJWECuaw68

6:46 PM - 28 Mar 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

Coming up @3NewsIreland : Belfast rape trial acquittals - verdict and reaction to the jury's unanimous decision; 40… t.co/Mkurk9v7mY

6:37 PM - 28 Mar 18