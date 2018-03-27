Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Wednesday, 28th March

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Not Guilty. All four defendants in the Belfast Trial are acquitted

Tuesday, 27 March

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Monday, 26 March

Monday, 26 March 2018

Sunday, 245th March

Sunday, 25 March 2018

Saturday, 24th March

Saturday, 24 March 2018

Friday, 23rd March

On 3News at 5:30 - Terror returns to the streets of France as three are killed in a new terrorist...

Friday, 23 March 2018

Thursday, 22nd March

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a lucky escape from the Ballymun blaze but some watched all their...

Thursday, 22 March 2018

Wednesday, 21st March

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Pope Francis confirms he's coming to Ireland for two days in August.

Wednesday, 21 March 2018

Tuesday, 20th March

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - one year on, Richard Satchwell makes a heartfelt appeal to his missing...

Tuesday, 20 March 2018
Date for Referendum on the 8th Amendment is set, Increase in homeless families & Belfast rape trial verdict - Here'… t.co/qqrVbDf6Kn

7:00 PM - 28 Mar 18

Also at 7pm on Be3: #8thref - date has been set for May 25th 2018 #homeless figures: number of families in emergenc… t.co/4OJpkUaimd

6:52 PM - 28 Mar 18

On 3 News at 7: All four defendants have been acquitted on all charges. @LauraHoganTV3 has been following the Belfa… t.co/t3zbvtd8MF

6:50 PM - 28 Mar 18

Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding acquitted of all charges against them -live from Belfast shortly with a recap of the d… t.co/QJWECuaw68

6:46 PM - 28 Mar 18

Coming up @3NewsIreland : Belfast rape trial acquittals - verdict and reaction to the jury's unanimous decision; 40… t.co/Mkurk9v7mY

6:37 PM - 28 Mar 18

Live on it all on @3NewsIreland in just a mo. #8thRef

5:44 PM - 28 Mar 18

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Isv6O72CsI

5:11 PM - 28 Mar 18

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes his first foreign trip and holds historic talks with Chinese president. I'll… t.co/hCcFgz5hBY

4:44 PM - 28 Mar 18