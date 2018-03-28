Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Eight Amendment Referendum Date

In the past hour the Government has confirmed the date for the upcoming referendum on the Eight Amendment to the Constitution

Belfast Rape Trial Verdict

The unanimous not guilty verdict was read to Belfast Crown Court at lunchtime today.

Number of Homeless Families in Emergency Accommodation has Risen by 40%

The number of homeless families living in emergency accomodation has increased by 40 percent in one...

All four acquitted in Belfast trial

Unananimous NOT GUILTY verdicts have been returned in the trial of two rugby internationals and their...

Homocide figures show a dramatic increase

There's been an 18 percent hike, or 234 incidents, over a fourteen year period.

Honouring a fallen hero

France pays tribute to the policeman who died after swapping places with a terror siege hostage.

Jury starts considering its verdict in Belfast rape trial

The jury in the Belfast rape trial has concluded its first two hours of deliberations.

Russian Ambassador condemns decision to expel diplomat

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has condemned the Government's decision to expel one of his...

Garda management given score of five out of ten on dealing with stress

Garda management has been given a score of just five out of ten when it comes to dealing with stress...

