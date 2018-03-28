Wednesday, 28 March 2018

All four acquitted in Belfast trial

Unananimous NOT GUILTY verdicts have been returned in the trial of two rugby internationals and their friends.

Homocide figures show a dramatic increase

There's been an 18 percent hike, or 234 incidents, over a fourteen year period.

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Honouring a fallen hero

France pays tribute to the policeman who died after swapping places with a terror siege hostage.

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Jury starts considering its verdict in Belfast rape trial

The jury in the Belfast rape trial has concluded its first two hours of deliberations.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Russian Ambassador condemns decision to expel diplomat

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has condemned the Government's decision to expel one of his...

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Garda management given score of five out of ten on dealing with stress

Garda management has been given a score of just five out of ten when it comes to dealing with stress...

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

The Russian spy poisoning case

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has been summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Abortion referendum

Simon Harris says the Government will confirm the date for the abortion referendum this week.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Child victims

Russian authorities have confirmed the majority of those killed in a devastating fire at a crowded...

Tuesday, 27 March 2018
