Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Jury starts considering its verdict in Belfast rape trial

The jury in the Belfast rape trial has concluded its first two hours of deliberations.

Russian Ambassador condemns decision to expel diplomat

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has condemned the Government's decision to expel one of his...

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Garda management given score of five out of ten on dealing with stress

Garda management has been given a score of just five out of ten when it comes to dealing with stress...

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

The Russian spy poisoning case

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has been summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Abortion referendum

Simon Harris says the Government will confirm the date for the abortion referendum this week.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Child victims

Russian authorities have confirmed the majority of those killed in a devastating fire at a crowded...

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

White House moves to expel 60 Russian diplomats

The diplomatic crisis over the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England...

Monday, 26 March 2018

Adult film star claims she had affair with Donald Trump in 2006

An adult film star, called Stormy Daniels, has gone on national television in the US claiming she had...

Monday, 26 March 2018

Devastating fire at a crowded shopping centre in Russia

Serious safety breaches are being investigated as part of the inquiry into a devastating fire in...

Monday, 26 March 2018
