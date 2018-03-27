Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Abortion referendum

Simon Harris says the Government will confirm the date for the abortion referendum this week.

The Russian spy poisoning case

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has been summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Child victims

Russian authorities have confirmed the majority of those killed in a devastating fire at a crowded...

White House moves to expel 60 Russian diplomats

The diplomatic crisis over the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England...

Adult film star claims she had affair with Donald Trump in 2006

An adult film star, called Stormy Daniels, has gone on national television in the US claiming she had...

Devastating fire at a crowded shopping centre in Russia

Serious safety breaches are being investigated as part of the inquiry into a devastating fire in...

Dozens die in a Russian Blaze

At least 64 people, including many children, are killed in a Siberian shopping centre fire.

A political cover up?

Stormy Daniels speaks out about her relationship with Donald Trump.

A rising tide

Property prices going in one direction with the biggest increases beyond the pale.  

