Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Tuesday, 27th March

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The Russian spy poisoning case - the Government here reveals its response.

Monday, 26th March

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Dozens die in a Russian Blaze.

Monday, 26 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 23 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 22 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 21 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Friday, 16 March

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 16 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 15 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 14 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

The Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov arriving at the Dept of Foreign Affairs in Dublin at which he is being informed… t.co/RimoCaC6WA

12:22 PM - 27 Mar 18

3News
@siobhanbtv3
Follow

7.30 news @IrelandAMTV3 Russian diplomats expected to be expelled; Jury to be sent out in Belfast rape trial; Seana… t.co/WFgIOYihGQ

7:26 AM - 27 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/hHmoeTpmeE

7:00 PM - 26 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/UE7PdRpvDm

5:04 PM - 26 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/YP0SClk6DN

3:05 PM - 26 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 48, with another 16 people still missing.

7:46 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 37, with another 64 people still missing.

6:39 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is due in court in Germany later after being detained on a European arrest warrant.

6:39 AM - 26 Mar 18