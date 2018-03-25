Monday, 26 March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
On 3News at 5:30 - Terror returns to the streets of France as three are killed in a new terrorist...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a lucky escape from the Ballymun blaze but some watched all their...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Pope Francis confirms he's coming to Ireland for two days in August.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - one year on, Richard Satchwell makes a heartfelt appeal to his missing...
The latest news update at 5.30pm, presented by Caroline Twohig
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/hHmoeTpmeE
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/UE7PdRpvDm
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/YP0SClk6DN
The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 48, with another 16 people still missing.
The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 37, with another 64 people still missing.
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is due in court in Germany later after being detained on a European arrest warrant.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.
The body of 14 year old Elisha Gault, who has been missing from her Co Tipperary home for the past week, has been discovered.