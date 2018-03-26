Devastating fire at a crowded shopping centre in Russia

Serious safety breaches are being investigated as part of the inquiry into a devastating fire in Eastern Russia which killed at least 60 people.
The diplomatic crisis over the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England...
An adult film star, called Stormy Daniels, has gone on national television in the US claiming she had...
At least 64 people, including many children, are killed in a Siberian shopping centre fire.
Stormy Daniels speaks out about her relationship with Donald Trump.
Property prices going in one direction with the biggest increases beyond the pale.
Terror returned to the streets of France today as a gunman attacked police and took hostages at a...
In the UK a teenager who tried to bomb a London tube train last year has been jailed for life.
Mayo man John Tie has been found guilty of murdering his baby son Joshua in June 2013.
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is due in court in Germany later after being detained on a European arrest warrant.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.
The body of 14 year old Elisha Gault, who has been missing from her Co Tipperary home for the past week, has been discovered.