Monday, 26 March 2018

White House moves to expel 60 Russian diplomats

The diplomatic crisis over the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England earlier this month, has deepened dramatically.

Adult film star claims she had affair with Donald Trump in 2006

An adult film star, called Stormy Daniels, has gone on national television in the US claiming she had...

Monday, 26 March 2018

Devastating fire at a crowded shopping centre in Russia

Serious safety breaches are being investigated as part of the inquiry into a devastating fire in...

Monday, 26 March 2018

Dozens die in a Russian Blaze

At least 64 people, including many children, are killed in a Siberian shopping centre fire.

Monday, 26 March 2018

A political cover up?

Stormy Daniels speaks out about her relationship with Donald Trump.

Monday, 26 March 2018

A rising tide

Property prices going in one direction with the biggest increases beyond the pale.  

Monday, 26 March 2018

French Terror Attack

Terror returned to the streets of France today as a gunman attacked police and took hostages at a...

Friday, 23 March 2018

UK teenager jailed for life

In the UK a teenager who tried to bomb a London tube train last year has been jailed for life.

Friday, 23 March 2018

John Tie found guilty of murdering his baby son

Mayo man John Tie has been found guilty of murdering his baby son Joshua in June 2013. 

Friday, 23 March 2018
3News
Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3

7:00 PM - 26 Mar 18

3News
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3

5:04 PM - 26 Mar 18

3News
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3

3:05 PM - 26 Mar 18

3News
The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 48, with another 16 people still missing.

7:46 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 37, with another 64 people still missing.

6:39 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is due in court in Germany later after being detained on a European arrest warrant.

6:39 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

6:38 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
The body of 14 year old Elisha Gault, who has been missing from her Co Tipperary home for the past week, has been discovered.

6:37 AM - 26 Mar 18