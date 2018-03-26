Monday, 26 March 2018

Dozens die in a Russian Blaze

At least 64 people, including many children, are killed in a Siberian shopping centre fire.

A political cover up?

Stormy Daniels speaks out about her relationship with Donald Trump.

A rising tide

Property prices going in one direction with the biggest increases beyond the pale.  

French Terror Attack

Terror returned to the streets of France today as a gunman attacked police and took hostages at a...

UK teenager jailed for life

In the UK a teenager who tried to bomb a London tube train last year has been jailed for life.

John Tie found guilty of murdering his baby son

Mayo man John Tie has been found guilty of murdering his baby son Joshua in June 2013. 

Fatal Crash In Galway

Two female pedestrians killed in a Galway crash

Trump Vs China

Trading Blows - Trump takes on China while the EU goes head to head with the Russians.  

Vera Twomey Battles On

A plea for Ava - cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey battles on for her daughter.  

3News
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/YP0SClk6DN
3:05 PM - 26 Mar 18

3:05 PM - 26 Mar 18

3News
The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 48, with another 16 people still missing.
7:46 AM - 26 Mar 18

7:46 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 37, with another 64 people still missing.
6:39 AM - 26 Mar 18

6:39 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is due in court in Germany later after being detained on a European arrest warrant.
6:39 AM - 26 Mar 18

6:39 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.
6:38 AM - 26 Mar 18

6:38 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
The body of 14 year old Elisha Gault, who has been missing from her Co Tipperary home for the past week, has been discovered.
6:37 AM - 26 Mar 18

6:37 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
The rise in the price of 3 bed semi-detached houses slowed to just 0.5% in Dublin in the first three months of the… t.co/LVUBHrINO9
6:36 AM - 26 Mar 18

6:36 AM - 26 Mar 18

3News
It's 25 years today since Annie Mc Carrick from Long Island, New York went missing from her home in Dublin.
6:34 AM - 26 Mar 18

6:34 AM - 26 Mar 18