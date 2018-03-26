Dozens die in a Russian Blaze

At least 64 people, including many children, are killed in a Siberian shopping centre fire.
Stormy Daniels speaks out about her relationship with Donald Trump.
Property prices going in one direction with the biggest increases beyond the pale.
Terror returned to the streets of France today as a gunman attacked police and took hostages at a...
In the UK a teenager who tried to bomb a London tube train last year has been jailed for life.
Mayo man John Tie has been found guilty of murdering his baby son Joshua in June 2013.
Two female pedestrians killed in a Galway crash
Trading Blows - Trump takes on China while the EU goes head to head with the Russians.
A plea for Ava - cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey battles on for her daughter.
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/YP0SClk6DN
The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 48, with another 16 people still missing.
The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 37, with another 64 people still missing.
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is due in court in Germany later after being detained on a European arrest warrant.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.
The body of 14 year old Elisha Gault, who has been missing from her Co Tipperary home for the past week, has been discovered.
The rise in the price of 3 bed semi-detached houses slowed to just 0.5% in Dublin in the first three months of the… t.co/LVUBHrINO9
It's 25 years today since Annie Mc Carrick from Long Island, New York went missing from her home in Dublin.