Monday, 26th March

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Dozens die in a Russian Blaze.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The death toll from a fire at a shopping centre in Russia has risen to 48, with another 16 people still missing.
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is due in court in Germany later after being detained on a European arrest warrant.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.
The body of 14 year old Elisha Gault, who has been missing from her Co Tipperary home for the past week, has been discovered.
The rise in the price of 3 bed semi-detached houses slowed to just 0.5% in Dublin in the first three months of the… t.co/LVUBHrINO9
It's 25 years today since Annie Mc Carrick from Long Island, New York went missing from her home in Dublin.
Pensioners will begin to receive a €5 increase in their weekly welfare payments today.