Sunday, 245th March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
On 3News at 5:30 - Terror returns to the streets of France as three are killed in a new terrorist...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a lucky escape from the Ballymun blaze but some watched all their...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Pope Francis confirms he's coming to Ireland for two days in August.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - one year on, Richard Satchwell makes a heartfelt appeal to his missing...
The latest news update at 5.30pm, presented by Caroline Twohig
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
As gardai end their search of a wooded area, Tina Satchwell's husband says the pull-out, re-inforces...
WATCH: Relatives of those killed on flight 712 off Tuskar Rock 50 years ago this weekend have gathered in in Cork t… t.co/hrt7B9kR5X
WATCH: Ireland has one of the highest rates of cystic fibrosis in the world. Right now, there are more than 1,300 p… t.co/jgbrOyBcgk
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Ex-Catalan leader arrested -France mourns hero police officer -Tuskar tragedy famil… t.co/0l0WZcfAMY
Pro-separatist rally underway in Barcelona after the arrest in Germany of ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont. He'l… t.co/OUO7cIsVjH
On 3News at 5:30 - France mourns terror victims, as tributes paid to heroic police officer who swapped places with… t.co/v7RG1wn9mM
Another emotional day for relatives of those killed on flight EI 712 off #TuskarRock 50 years ago this weekend.… t.co/moMJI1pU73
MISSING: Garda/Crimestoppers appeal for information about missing person Konrad Misiak t.co/isV5U7XCOY
Large blast and gunfire reported by police near parliament building in Somali capital Mogadishu.