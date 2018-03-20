Friday, 23 March 2018

Friday, 23rd March

The latest news update at 10pm.

Tuesday, 20th March

The latest news update at 10pm.

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Thursday, 15 March 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 09 March 2018

Thursday, 08 March

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Thursday, 08 March 2018

Wednesday, 7th March

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Wednesday, 07 March 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Tuesday, 06 March 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 05 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €5.6 million. Winning ticket sold in the south.

8:54 PM - 24 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Taoiseach has paid tribute to former Ceann Comhairle Sean Treacy who has died aged 94.

8:41 PM - 24 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: It was Ireland's worst aviation disaster and events are taking place this weekend to mark the 50th anniversa… t.co/BQzzbjFJIR

6:24 PM - 24 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: Tributes to heroic French policeman, Tuskar tragedy anniversary and… t.co/jOn8RAYMy3

5:20 PM - 24 Mar 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

#MarchForOurLives protests took place all over the world today, including @USEmbassyDublin. Ill be live on… t.co/21VnyVVwT4

5:04 PM - 24 Mar 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
Follow

I'm presenting @3NewsIreland at 5.30 today with latest on suspected hit on Hutch family member in Turkey from… t.co/Z0Wy7nCjeP

5:03 PM - 24 Mar 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
Follow

Also on @3NewsIreland at 5.30, Tributes to French policeman who took the place of a hostage in Trebes terror attack… t.co/gFwaUi7Jtz

5:03 PM - 24 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Dun Laoghaire lifeboat has rescued seven teenagers after they got into difficulty when walking on Sandymount Strand in Dublin.

4:34 PM - 24 Mar 18