Friday, 23rd March

The latest news update at 7pm.
The latest national and international news stories from 3News.
There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €5.6 million. Winning ticket sold in the south.
The Taoiseach has paid tribute to former Ceann Comhairle Sean Treacy who has died aged 94.
WATCH: It was Ireland's worst aviation disaster and events are taking place this weekend to mark the 50th anniversa… t.co/BQzzbjFJIR
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: Tributes to heroic French policeman, Tuskar tragedy anniversary and… t.co/jOn8RAYMy3
#MarchForOurLives protests took place all over the world today, including @USEmbassyDublin. Ill be live on… t.co/21VnyVVwT4
I'm presenting @3NewsIreland at 5.30 today with latest on suspected hit on Hutch family member in Turkey from… t.co/Z0Wy7nCjeP
Also on @3NewsIreland at 5.30, Tributes to French policeman who took the place of a hostage in Trebes terror attack… t.co/gFwaUi7Jtz
Dun Laoghaire lifeboat has rescued seven teenagers after they got into difficulty when walking on Sandymount Strand in Dublin.