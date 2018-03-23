John Tie found guilty of murdering his baby son

Mayo man John Tie has been found guilty of murdering his baby son Joshua in June 2013.
Terror returned to the streets of France today as a gunman attacked police and took hostages at a...
In the UK a teenager who tried to bomb a London tube train last year has been jailed for life.
Two female pedestrians killed in a Galway crash
Trading Blows - Trump takes on China while the EU goes head to head with the Russians.
A plea for Ava - cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey battles on for her daughter.
A lucky escape from the Ballymun blaze but some watched all their possessions go up in smoke.
'Like playing Russian Roulette' - the grim drugs warning at an inquest into the death of a 16 year old...
There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €5.6 million. Winning ticket sold in the south.
The Taoiseach has paid tribute to former Ceann Comhairle Sean Treacy who has died aged 94.
Dun Laoghaire lifeboat has rescued seven teenagers after they got into difficulty when walking on Sandymount Strand in Dublin.