A plea for Ava - cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey battles on for her daughter.
Terror returned to the streets of France today as a gunman attacked police and took hostages at a...
In the UK a teenager who tried to bomb a London tube train last year has been jailed for life.
Mayo man John Tie has been found guilty of murdering his baby son Joshua in June 2013.
Two female pedestrians killed in a Galway crash
Trading Blows - Trump takes on China while the EU goes head to head with the Russians.
A lucky escape from the Ballymun blaze but some watched all their possessions go up in smoke.
A Mayo man waits to learn his fate in his trial for murdering his infant son.
'Like playing Russian Roulette' - the grim drugs warning at an inquest into the death of a 16 year old...
There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €5.6 million. Winning ticket sold in the south.
The Taoiseach has paid tribute to former Ceann Comhairle Sean Treacy who has died aged 94.
WATCH: It was Ireland's worst aviation disaster and events are taking place this weekend to mark the 50th anniversa… t.co/BQzzbjFJIR
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: Tributes to heroic French policeman, Tuskar tragedy anniversary and… t.co/jOn8RAYMy3
#MarchForOurLives protests took place all over the world today, including @USEmbassyDublin. Ill be live on… t.co/21VnyVVwT4
I'm presenting @3NewsIreland at 5.30 today with latest on suspected hit on Hutch family member in Turkey from… t.co/Z0Wy7nCjeP
Also on @3NewsIreland at 5.30, Tributes to French policeman who took the place of a hostage in Trebes terror attack… t.co/gFwaUi7Jtz
Dun Laoghaire lifeboat has rescued seven teenagers after they got into difficulty when walking on Sandymount Strand in Dublin.