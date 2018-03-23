Friday, 23 March 2018

Fatal Crash In Galway

Two female pedestrians killed in a Galway crash

French Terror Attack

Terror returned to the streets of France today as a gunman attacked police and took hostages at a...

Friday, 23 March 2018

UK teenager jailed for life

In the UK a teenager who tried to bomb a London tube train last year has been jailed for life.

Friday, 23 March 2018

John Tie found guilty of murdering his baby son

Mayo man John Tie has been found guilty of murdering his baby son Joshua in June 2013. 

Friday, 23 March 2018

Trump Vs China

Trading Blows - Trump takes on China while the EU goes head to head with the Russians.  

Friday, 23 March 2018

Vera Twomey Battles On

A plea for Ava - cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey battles on for her daughter.  

Friday, 23 March 2018

Ballymun blaze

A lucky escape from the Ballymun blaze but some watched all their possessions go up in smoke.

Thursday, 22 March 2018

The jury's out

A Mayo man waits to learn his fate in his trial for murdering his infant son.  

Thursday, 22 March 2018

Drugs warning

'Like playing Russian Roulette' - the grim drugs warning at an inquest into the death of a 16 year old...

Thursday, 22 March 2018
