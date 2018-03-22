Thursday, 22 March 2018

Ballymun hotel blaze

Garda investigation underway after 150 guests escape from the Ballymun hotel blaze

 

Mark Zuckerberg Finally Breaks Silence On Data Scandal

Facebook boss Mark Zukerburg apologises and promises action over data use scandal

Belfast Rape Trial

The jury in the rape trial of two international rugby players has heard that "probably" is not proof...

Pope Francis confirms he's coming to Ireland

Pope Francis has confirmed he's coming to Ireland for two days in August, the first papal visit here...

Referendum Bill

The Dail passes the latest stage in the Referendum Bill.

Jury to start considering verdict

A jury is to start considering its verdict in the case of a man accused of murdering his 6 month old...

The Pope To Visit Ireland

Details of the August papal itinerary announced, including a Phoenix Park mass.  

Texas Bomber

Police in Austin say the suspect is dead after being blown up in his own car

The Price of Brexit

How the hard brexit option will hit us where it hurts.

