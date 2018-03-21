Pope Francis confirms he's coming to Ireland

Pope Francis has confirmed he's coming to Ireland for two days in August, the first papal visit here in almost 40 years
The Dail passes the latest stage in the Referendum Bill.
A jury is to start considering its verdict in the case of a man accused of murdering his 6 month old...
Details of the August papal itinerary announced, including a Phoenix Park mass.
Police in Austin say the suspect is dead after being blown up in his own car
How the hard brexit option will hit us where it hurts.
Richard Satchwell has made a direct appeal to his wife Tina on the first anniversary of her mystery...
The search for a missing teenager continues in Tipperary this evening.
The Garda Siochana Ombusdman Commission is investigating a road crash in which a teenager was killed...
The European Commission is set to publish its proposals for a 'digital tax' this lunchtime.
It's been confirmed that Pope Francis will visit Ireland. He'll take part in World meeting of Families in Dublin
The suspect behind a bombing campaign in Austin Texas has apparently killed himself after being tracked down and ex
President Michael D Higgins is among those marking World Down Syndrome day which takes place today. The President h