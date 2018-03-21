Wednesday, 21 March 2018

Pope Francis confirms he's coming to Ireland

Pope Francis has confirmed he's coming to Ireland for two days in August, the first papal visit here in almost 40 years

Referendum Bill

The Dail passes the latest stage in the Referendum Bill.

Jury to start considering verdict

A jury is to start considering its verdict in the case of a man accused of murdering his 6 month old...

The Pope To Visit Ireland

Details of the August papal itinerary announced, including a Phoenix Park mass.  

Texas Bomber

Police in Austin say the suspect is dead after being blown up in his own car

The Price of Brexit

How the hard brexit option will hit us where it hurts.

Tina Satchwell's First Anniversary of her Disappearance

Richard Satchwell has made a direct appeal to his wife Tina on the first anniversary of her mystery...

Search for Missing Teenager in Tipperary

The search for a missing teenager continues in Tipperary this evening.

Road Crash in County Limerick

The Garda Siochana Ombusdman Commission is investigating a road crash in which a teenager was killed...

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/a5AvZKBCo2

On 3 News at 7: - The latest reaction to #PopeFrancis' August visit - Closing statements in the Belfast rape trial… t.co/A7sZchZTnP

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/Ss6JtJHAnC

Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/2FMWKAnBp7

The European Commission is set to publish its proposals for a 'digital tax' this lunchtime. Here's a primer for… t.co/RyFg3Aeke3

It's been confirmed that Pope Francis will visit Ireland. He'll take part in World meeting of Families in Dublin… t.co/B6AvU0NFHt

The suspect behind a bombing campaign in Austin Texas has apparently killed himself after being tracked down and ex… t.co/z2bNIDtdiH

President Michael D Higgins is among those marking World Down Syndrome day which takes place today. The President h… t.co/RVvlfv9Voh

