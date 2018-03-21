Wednesday, 21 March 2018

The Price of Brexit

How the hard brexit option will hit us where it hurts.

The Pope To Visit Ireland

Details of the August papal itinerary announced, including a Phoenix Park mass.  

Wednesday, 21 March 2018

Texas Bomber

Police in Austin say the suspect is dead after being blown up in his own car

Wednesday, 21 March 2018

Tina Satchwell's First Anniversary of her Disappearance

Richard Satchwell has made a direct appeal to his wife Tina on the first anniversary of her mystery...

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Search for Missing Teenager in Tipperary

The search for a missing teenager continues in Tipperary this evening.

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Road Crash in County Limerick

The Garda Siochana Ombusdman Commission is investigating a road crash in which a teenager was killed...

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Garda Ombudsman To Investigate Crash

Garda ombudsman investigation following crash which left a 17 year old dead and three others...

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Facebook Privacy Exploited

A matter of trust - Facebook facing backlash as questions continue over users information.  

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Tina Satchwells Disappearance

Today marks the first anniversary of Tina Satchwells disappearance

Tuesday, 20 March 2018
