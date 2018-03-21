Texas Bomber

Police in Austin say the suspect is dead after being blown up in his own car
Details of the August papal itinerary announced, including a Phoenix Park mass.
How the hard brexit option will hit us where it hurts.
Richard Satchwell has made a direct appeal to his wife Tina on the first anniversary of her mystery...
The search for a missing teenager continues in Tipperary this evening.
The Garda Siochana Ombusdman Commission is investigating a road crash in which a teenager was killed...
A matter of trust - Facebook facing backlash as questions continue over users information.
It's been confirmed that Pope Francis will visit Ireland. He'll take part in World meeting of Families in Dublin… t.co/B6AvU0NFHt
The suspect behind a bombing campaign in Austin Texas has apparently killed himself after being tracked down and ex… t.co/z2bNIDtdiH
President Michael D Higgins is among those marking World Down Syndrome day which takes place today. The President h… t.co/RVvlfv9Voh
At least 35 people have been killed in a rocket attack on a market in the Syrian capital Damascus. Rebels in Easte… t.co/xJIhOb4TzA
Texas police say the latest explosion to hit Austin is not related to a series of parcel bombs in the city, which h… t.co/FLVSKmTNfV
Amendments to the data protection bill currently making its way through the Seanad were published last night. If… t.co/bq9TiCZ2pM
Extensive searches will continue today for a 14 year old girl missing who is missing from her home in in Carrick-on… t.co/DriYTPPqzY
Rents around the country are continuing to rise although at a slower pace than before, according to the latest repo… t.co/x1ykIKpHwm