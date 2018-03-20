Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Road Crash in County Limerick

The Garda Siochana Ombusdman Commission is investigating a road crash in which a teenager was killed in County Limerick overnight.

Tina Satchwell's First Anniversary of her Disappearance

Richard Satchwell has made a direct appeal to his wife Tina on the first anniversary of her mystery...

Search for Missing Teenager in Tipperary

The search for a missing teenager continues in Tipperary this evening.

Garda Ombudsman To Investigate Crash

Garda ombudsman investigation following crash which left a 17 year old dead and three others...

Facebook Privacy Exploited

A matter of trust - Facebook facing backlash as questions continue over users information.  

Tina Satchwells Disappearance

Today marks the first anniversary of Tina Satchwells disappearance

Gardai investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell call off search

The search for Tina Satchwell is entering a new phase this lunchtime with Gardai in cork standing down...

Member of staff injured in Meath post office raid

One person has been injured after axe wielding thieves staged an early morning robbery at a post...

Taoisech concludes Washington leg of US visit by meeting with US Vice President

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is concluding the Washington leg of his US visit this lunchtime with a behind...

