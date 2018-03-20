Today marks the first anniversary of Tina Satchwells disappearance
Garda ombudsman investigation following crash which left a 17 year old dead and three others...
A matter of trust - Facebook facing backlash as questions continue over users information.
The search for Tina Satchwell is entering a new phase this lunchtime with Gardai in cork standing down...
One person has been injured after axe wielding thieves staged an early morning robbery at a post...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is concluding the Washington leg of his US visit this lunchtime with a behind...
The latest news update at 9am.
The Taoiseach says he had good discussions with Mr Trump on trade, taxes and the Irish living in fear...
The Belfast rape trial hears what happened in Paddy Jackson's bedroom was 'a throwback to the days of...
A teenager has been killed and 3 others injured, one seriously in a road accident in Co. Limerick. The single car… t.co/r8UnHP3j9t
The world's last male northern white rhino has died in Kenya. Just two females survive. #3News
Actress Cynthia Nixon is to run for New York Governor. #3News
Uber has suspended tests of its self-driving cars in the US after a fatal accident. A 49 year old pedestrian was k… t.co/UgQyirMS0R
Facebook is coming under pressure over its links to a data firm which had ties to Donald Trump's Presidential campaign. #3News
President Trump has indicated that he would be in favour of the death penalty for drug dealers. #3News
Searches will continue in County Tipperary today for a missing teenager. 14-year-old Elisha Gault went missing fro… t.co/SPTQ6qpM9q
Leo Varadkar will travel to Berlin today to meet with Angela Merkel. The two leaders are holding discussions ahead… t.co/3p2WpSJK2P