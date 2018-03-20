Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Facebook Privacy Exploited

A matter of trust - Facebook facing backlash as questions continue over users information.

 

Garda Ombudsman To Investigate Crash

Garda ombudsman investigation following crash which left a 17 year old dead and three others...

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Tina Satchwells Disappearance

Today marks the first anniversary of Tina Satchwells disappearance

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Gardai investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell call off search

The search for Tina Satchwell is entering a new phase this lunchtime with Gardai in cork standing down...

Friday, 16 March 2018

Member of staff injured in Meath post office raid

One person has been injured after axe wielding thieves staged an early morning robbery at a post...

Friday, 16 March 2018

Taoisech concludes Washington leg of US visit by meeting with US Vice President

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is concluding the Washington leg of his US visit this lunchtime with a behind...

Friday, 16 March 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9am.

Friday, 16 March 2018

The Taoiseach and Trump

The Taoiseach says he had good discussions with Mr Trump on trade, taxes and the Irish living in fear...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Belfast Rape Trial

The Belfast rape trial hears what happened in Paddy Jackson's bedroom was 'a throwback to the days of...

Thursday, 15 March 2018
