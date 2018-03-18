Sunday, 18 March 2018

Ireland's Grand Slam

To celebrate Ireland's Grand Slam victory TV3 presents a rugby special, including exclusive interviews with players, who look back at a perfect tournament for Joe Schmidt's side

Sunday, 18th March

Big name interviews, big match previews and a round-up of the latest stories from the Uefa Champions...

Sunday, 18 March 2018

Wales v France

Coverage from the 6 Nations match at the Principality Stadium

Saturday, 17 March 2018

England v Ireland: Peter Stringer

Peter Stringer, a Grand Slam winner in 2009, gives his perspective on the match

Saturday, 17 March 2018

England v Ireland: Joe Schmidt

Joe Schmidt talks to Sinéad Kissane about the game in Twickenham, the 6 Nations campaign as a...

Saturday, 17 March 2018

England v Ireland: Studio Reaction and Trophy Ceremony

Joe Molloy, Shane Horgan, Matt Williams and Shane Jennings give their reaction to the game in...

Saturday, 17 March 2018

England v Ireland: Post Match Interviews

Interviews with Tadhg Furlong, Rob Kearney and captain Rory Best

Saturday, 17 March 2018

England v Ireland

Coverage of the 6 Nations match at Twickenham

Saturday, 17 March 2018

Italy v Scotland

Coverage of the clash between Italy and Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Saturday, 17 March 2018
