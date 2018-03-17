England v Ireland: Post Match Interviews

Interviews with Tadhg Furlong, Rob Kearney and captain Rory Best
Peter Stringer, a Grand Slam winner in 2009, gives his perspective on the match
Joe Schmidt talks to Sinéad Kissane about the game in Twickenham, the 6 Nations campaign as a...
Joe Molloy, Shane Horgan, Matt Williams and Shane Jennings give their reaction to the game in...
Coverage of the clash between Italy and Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome
All the action from the NatWest 6 Nations 2018 match between Wales and Italy
A full round-up of highlights, interviews and analysis following today's 6 Nations matches, Ireland v...
All the action from the NatWest 6 Nations 2018 match between France and England
Sinéad Kissane catches up with Irish manager Joe Schmidt
And that really is a wrap. What a day @AlanQuinlan1 @DaveMcIntyreOTB t.co/vrWgmJ9b68
Well done to this team too, and all involved in the @TV3SportIreland coverage...brilliant job all! t.co/jd8Vmmr7XU
💪 Tight side = Strong side. 💪 #TV3Rugby t.co/sKSHGiL3mm
Things Rory Best wasn't for Ireland's last Grand Slam in 2009: a) Starting hooker b) Captain c) Dad #TV3Rugby t.co/RKfkroZBx0
A great day for the Earls family. Keith's dad Ger was in the stands at Twickenham too. #ENGvIRE #TV3Rugby t.co/ZsduHscIM8
We dared to dream and @IrishRugby did not disappoint. Here are the highlights of #ENGvIRE #TV3Rugby t.co/JQmu9FF8ie
The best half-back pairing in world rugby. #TV3Rugby t.co/9ZDa8e4FzR
Party time! #TV3Rugby t.co/gWmzKv7BD2