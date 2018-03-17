Saturday, 17 March 2018

Italy v Scotland

Coverage of the clash between Italy and Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome

England v Ireland: Peter Stringer

Peter Stringer, a Grand Slam winner in 2009, gives his perspective on the match

Saturday, 17 March 2018

England v Ireland: Joe Schmidt

Joe Schmidt talks to Sinéad Kissane about the game in Twickenham, the 6 Nations campaign as a...

Saturday, 17 March 2018

England v Ireland: Studio Reaction and Trophy Ceremony

Joe Molloy, Shane Horgan, Matt Williams and Shane Jennings give their reaction to the game in...

Saturday, 17 March 2018

England v Ireland: Post Match Interviews

Interviews with Tadhg Furlong, Rob Kearney and captain Rory Best

Saturday, 17 March 2018

Wales v Italy

All the action from the NatWest 6 Nations 2018 match between Wales and Italy

Sunday, 11 March 2018

Saturday, 10 March

A full round-up of highlights, interviews and analysis following today's 6 Nations matches, Ireland v...

Saturday, 10 March 2018

France v England

All the action from the NatWest 6 Nations 2018 match between France and England

Saturday, 10 March 2018

Ireland V Scotland: Joe Schmidt Interview

Sinéad Kissane catches up with Irish manager Joe Schmidt

Saturday, 10 March 2018
And that really is a wrap. What a day @AlanQuinlan1 @DaveMcIntyreOTB t.co/vrWgmJ9b68

7:23 PM - 17 Mar 18

Well done to this team too, and all involved in the @TV3SportIreland coverage...brilliant job all! t.co/jd8Vmmr7XU

7:23 PM - 17 Mar 18

💪 Tight side = Strong side. 💪 #TV3Rugby t.co/sKSHGiL3mm

7:06 PM - 17 Mar 18

Things Rory Best wasn't for Ireland's last Grand Slam in 2009: a) Starting hooker b) Captain c) Dad #TV3Rugby t.co/RKfkroZBx0

7:04 PM - 17 Mar 18

A great day for the Earls family. Keith's dad Ger was in the stands at Twickenham too. #ENGvIRE #TV3Rugby t.co/ZsduHscIM8

6:46 PM - 17 Mar 18

We dared to dream and @IrishRugby did not disappoint. Here are the highlights of #ENGvIRE #TV3Rugby t.co/JQmu9FF8ie

6:41 PM - 17 Mar 18

The best half-back pairing in world rugby. #TV3Rugby t.co/9ZDa8e4FzR

6:27 PM - 17 Mar 18

Party time! #TV3Rugby t.co/gWmzKv7BD2

6:15 PM - 17 Mar 18