Friday, 16th March

As gardai end their search of a wooded area, Tina Satchwell's husband says the pull-out, re-inforces his belief, that Tina is still alive.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - The Taoiseach meets Donald Trump in the Oval Office and the US...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the diplomatic crisis deepens between Britain and Russia over the...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - the scramble for hospital beds and the frustration of patients and...
Hospital overcrowding crisis deepens, as the number of patients waiting on trolleys hits a new...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh
Presenting #3News at 10 on @be3Ireland. Ccoming up, more details emerge about Leo Varadkar's Doonbeg controversy.… t.co/dg5cTDB1CP
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @siobhanbtv3 t.co/uilPhfB0Tk
A Status Orange snow and ice warning has been issued for Sunday by Met Eireann for counties in the East and South E… t.co/UVb0vepBhx
Presenting #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland - join us for latest on Tina Satchwell search, Taoiseach's invitation from Mi… t.co/S4qEXQu8AJ
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @siobhanbtv3 t.co/mDOjQS48j7
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @siobhanbtv3 t.co/RKCgwq0ru5
First news of the day from @3NewsIreland coming up at 7 @IrelandAMTV3, I'm talking to @gavreilly about the latest o… t.co/EhGcZjfjcD
The Taoiseach has presented Donald Trump with the traditional St Patrick's Day bowl of shamrock. Leo Varadkar has c… t.co/RwNkQNQaNZ