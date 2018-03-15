Friday, 16 March

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The Kim and I
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a plea for Tina
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A landmark court ruling on the rights of the unborn
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - double agent investigation
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @siobhanbtv3 t.co/RKCgwq0ru5
First news of the day from @3NewsIreland coming up at 7 @IrelandAMTV3, I'm talking to @gavreilly about the latest o… t.co/EhGcZjfjcD
The Taoiseach has presented Donald Trump with the traditional St Patrick's Day bowl of shamrock. Leo Varadkar has c… t.co/RwNkQNQaNZ
At least 4 people are now known to have died after a newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University.
The Minister for Health has ordered a national review of hospital car parking charges.
North Korea's foreign minister is in Sweden, in a surprise move that it's believed could be a first step toward a m… t.co/Cn1Zh7zvkV
10 people have been arrested after Spanish and Portuguese police discovered almost 3 tonnes of cocaine in a cross-border operation.
WATCH: Customs and Gardai say they've delivered a massive blow to tobacco smugglers after raiding an illegal cigare… t.co/s8lSEPcjaJ