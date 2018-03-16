Taoisech concludes Washington leg of US visit by meeting with US Vice President

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is concluding the Washington leg of his US visit this lunchtime with a behind closed doors meeting with vice president Mike Pence.
The search for Tina Satchwell is entering a new phase this lunchtime with Gardai in cork standing down...
One person has been injured after axe wielding thieves staged an early morning robbery at a post...
The Taoiseach says he had good discussions with Mr Trump on trade, taxes and the Irish living in fear...
The Belfast rape trial hears what happened in Paddy Jackson's bedroom was 'a throwback to the days of...
A blow to the illicit tobacco trade - a massive illegal cigarette factory is uncovered in Co...
Trade, the border and immigration are expected to dominate a meeting between the US President and the...
Three men have appeared in court in Dublin in the last hour charged with possession of guns and...
The Taoiseach has presented Donald Trump with the traditional St Patrick's Day bowl of shamrock. Leo Varadkar has c… t.co/RwNkQNQaNZ
At least 4 people are now known to have died after a newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University.
The Minister for Health has ordered a national review of hospital car parking charges.
North Korea's foreign minister is in Sweden, in a surprise move that it's believed could be a first step toward a m… t.co/Cn1Zh7zvkV
10 people have been arrested after Spanish and Portuguese police discovered almost 3 tonnes of cocaine in a cross-border operation.
WATCH: Customs and Gardai say they've delivered a massive blow to tobacco smugglers after raiding an illegal cigare… t.co/s8lSEPcjaJ