Friday, 16 March 2018

Member of staff injured in Meath post office raid

One person has been injured after axe wielding thieves staged an early morning robbery at a post office in County Meath.  

Gardai investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell call off search

The search for Tina Satchwell is entering a new phase this lunchtime with Gardai in cork standing down...

Friday, 16 March 2018

Taoisech concludes Washington leg of US visit by meeting with US Vice President

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is concluding the Washington leg of his US visit this lunchtime with a behind...

Friday, 16 March 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9am.

Friday, 16 March 2018

The Taoiseach and Trump

The Taoiseach says he had good discussions with Mr Trump on trade, taxes and the Irish living in fear...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Belfast Rape Trial

The Belfast rape trial hears what happened in Paddy Jackson's bedroom was 'a throwback to the days of...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Illegal Cigarette Factory in Co. Louth

A blow to the illicit tobacco trade - a massive illegal cigarette factory is uncovered in Co...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Taoiseach to meet US President this afternoon

Trade, the border and immigration are expected to dominate a meeting between the US President and the...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Three men appear in court charge with possession of guns

Three men have appeared in court in Dublin in the last hour charged with possession of guns and...

Thursday, 15 March 2018
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @siobhanbtv3 t.co/RKCgwq0ru5

3:09 PM - 16 Mar 18

First news of the day from @3NewsIreland coming up at 7 @IrelandAMTV3, I'm talking to @gavreilly about the latest o… t.co/EhGcZjfjcD

6:46 AM - 16 Mar 18

The Taoiseach has presented Donald Trump with the traditional St Patrick's Day bowl of shamrock. Leo Varadkar has c… t.co/RwNkQNQaNZ

6:27 AM - 16 Mar 18

At least 4 people are now known to have died after a newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University.

6:26 AM - 16 Mar 18

The Minister for Health has ordered a national review of hospital car parking charges.

6:26 AM - 16 Mar 18

North Korea's foreign minister is in Sweden, in a surprise move that it's believed could be a first step toward a m… t.co/Cn1Zh7zvkV

6:25 AM - 16 Mar 18

10 people have been arrested after Spanish and Portuguese police discovered almost 3 tonnes of cocaine in a cross-border operation.

6:25 AM - 16 Mar 18

WATCH: Customs and Gardai say they've delivered a massive blow to tobacco smugglers after raiding an illegal cigare… t.co/s8lSEPcjaJ

10:58 PM - 15 Mar 18