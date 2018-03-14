3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
WATCH: Customs and Gardai say they've delivered a massive blow to tobacco smugglers after raiding an illegal cigare… t.co/s8lSEPcjaJ
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump has said he'd like to visit Ireland soon. He was speaking as he met the Taoiseac… t.co/rHMtxsXTAZ
On 3News at Ten tonight on Be3: Taoiseach meets President Trump in Washington. Latest from @gavreilly at the White… t.co/2b0c4HZ1Nf
US police say there may be several fatalities after a newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida Intern… t.co/XZXX4xnMXR
VIDEO: Ceremonies have been held in Blacksod in Mayo in memory of #Rescue116 crew members Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Du… t.co/ddYVAw6wB2
Here's 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/745WuurH7J
Gardai in Co.Louth have uncovered an illicit cigarette factory and living quarters. 280 packs per minute were being… t.co/afKU8BeiGa
On 3News at Seven with @ClaireBrockTV we’re live in Washington with @gavreilly as the Taoiseach meets President Tru… t.co/82YdhXKSrW