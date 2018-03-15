Thursday, 15 March 2018

Illegal Cigarette Factory in Co. Louth

A blow to the illicit tobacco trade - a massive illegal cigarette factory is uncovered in Co Louth.

 

The Taoiseach and Trump

The Taoiseach says he had good discussions with Mr Trump on trade, taxes and the Irish living in fear...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Belfast Rape Trial

The Belfast rape trial hears what happened in Paddy Jackson's bedroom was 'a throwback to the days of...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Taoiseach to meet US President this afternoon

Trade, the border and immigration are expected to dominate a meeting between the US President and the...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Three men appear in court charge with possession of guns

Three men have appeared in court in Dublin in the last hour charged with possession of guns and...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9am.

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Russian Diplomats Expelled From UK

Russia says the explusions are a "hostile act" and a "serious provocation" in the escalating drama

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Taoiseach To Extend Invite To Trump

The Taoiseach says he'll be asking Donald Trump to come to Ireland when the two meet in Washington...

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Green Bin Charge To Be Introduced

Anger over plans by one waste company to start charging for green bin collections. Will others follow...

Wednesday, 14 March 2018
3News
Customs and Gardai say they've delivered a massive blow to tobacco smugglers after raiding an illegal cigarette factory

10:58 PM - 15 Mar 18

3News
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he'd like to visit Ireland soon. He was speaking as he met the Taoiseach

10:34 PM - 15 Mar 18

3News
On 3News at Ten tonight on Be3: Taoiseach meets President Trump in Washington.

9:47 PM - 15 Mar 18

3News
US police say there may be several fatalities after a newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University

9:33 PM - 15 Mar 18

3News
Ceremonies have been held in Blacksod in Mayo in memory of #Rescue116 crew members Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Duffy, Ciaran Smith and Paul Ormsby

7:32 PM - 15 Mar 18

3News
Here's 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update

6:59 PM - 15 Mar 18

3News
Gardai in Co.Louth have uncovered an illicit cigarette factory and living quarters. 280 packs per minute were being produced

6:55 PM - 15 Mar 18

3News
On 3News at Seven we're live in Washington as the Taoiseach meets President Trump

6:49 PM - 15 Mar 18