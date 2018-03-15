Three men appear in court charge with possession of guns

Three men have appeared in court in Dublin in the last hour charged with possession of guns and ammunition.
Trade, the border and immigration are expected to dominate a meeting between the US President and the...
The latest news update at 9am.
Russia says the explusions are a "hostile act" and a "serious provocation" in the escalating drama
The Taoiseach says he'll be asking Donald Trump to come to Ireland when the two meet in Washington...
Anger over plans by one waste company to start charging for green bin collections. Will others follow...
Tributes have been paid to Stephen Hawking today who has died at the age of 76.
A series of events is underway in Mayo to mark the anniversary of the Rescue 116 tragedy
The diplomatic stand off between Britain and Russia over the poisoning of a former spy and his...
Prosecution in Paddy Jackson/Stuart Olding rape trial ends closing speech by telling the jury: “the lads, the legends. You decide” #3news
“What happened in Paddy Jacksons Bedroom was a throwback to the days of male entitlement” - Prosecution in Belfast… t.co/o0AzilXZp7
Prosecution tells jury that only if the prosecution makes them sure of the defendants guilt can they convict. Toby… t.co/q4ixLH786E
Back at Belfast Crown Court this morning where it’s expected the Prosecution will deliver its closing statement in… t.co/iXCkrVPAO0
For all the latest news watch @IrelandAMTV3 at 9, myself and @gavreilly have the latest on the visit of @campaignforleo to the White House
I'll have the first news of the day at 7 @IrelandAMTV3-coming up, @gavreilly is in Washington where he speaks to… t.co/2LDPWbLS5Q
The Taoiseach says he hopes he'll be able to have a frank discussion with Donald Trump when they meet later today at the White House.
The US Ambassador to the UN has told a special meeting of the Security Council that Russia was responsible for the… t.co/UXGiLhXe7Q