Thursday, 15 March 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9am.

Taoiseach to meet US President this afternoon

Trade, the border and immigration are expected to dominate a meeting between the US President and the...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Three men appear in court charge with possession of guns

Three men have appeared in court in Dublin in the last hour charged with possession of guns and...

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Russian Diplomats Expelled From UK

Russia says the explusions are a "hostile act" and a "serious provocation" in the escalating drama

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Taoiseach To Extend Invite To Trump

The Taoiseach says he'll be asking Donald Trump to come to Ireland when the two meet in Washington...

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Green Bin Charge To Be Introduced

Anger over plans by one waste company to start charging for green bin collections. Will others follow...

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Tributes to world renowned physicist Stephen Hawking

Tributes have been paid to Stephen Hawking today who has died at the age of 76. 

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Anniversary of Rescue 116 tragedy marked

A series of events is underway in Mayo to mark the anniversary of the Rescue 116 tragedy

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

British Government outlines next steps after Russia fails to meet deadline

The diplomatic stand off between Britain and Russia over the poisoning of a former spy and his...

Wednesday, 14 March 2018
3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Prosecution in Paddy Jackson/Stuart Olding rape trial ends closing speech by telling the jury: “the lads, the legends. You decide” #3news

12:36 PM - 15 Mar 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
“What happened in Paddy Jacksons Bedroom was a throwback to the days of male entitlement” - Prosecution in Belfast… t.co/o0AzilXZp7

12:15 PM - 15 Mar 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Prosecution tells jury that only if the prosecution makes them sure of the defendants guilt can they convict. Toby… t.co/q4ixLH786E

10:26 AM - 15 Mar 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Back at Belfast Crown Court this morning where it’s expected the Prosecution will deliver its closing statement in… t.co/iXCkrVPAO0

9:55 AM - 15 Mar 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
For all the latest news watch @IrelandAMTV3 at 9, myself and @gavreilly have the latest on the visit of @campaignforleo to the White House

8:52 AM - 15 Mar 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
I'll have the first news of the day at 7 @IrelandAMTV3-coming up, @gavreilly is in Washington where he speaks to… t.co/2LDPWbLS5Q

6:38 AM - 15 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
The Taoiseach says he hopes he'll be able to have a frank discussion with Donald Trump when they meet later today at the White House.

6:22 AM - 15 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
The US Ambassador to the UN has told a special meeting of the Security Council that Russia was responsible for the… t.co/UXGiLhXe7Q

6:21 AM - 15 Mar 18