3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
We're live with @gavreilly at 10 on Be3 @3NewsIreland, plus all the rest of the day's news and the Cheltenham round… t.co/Bto8APJ7YK
On 3News at Ten tonight: -Spy Crisis: War of Words at UN -Taoiseach defends Trump invite -Death of a science supe… t.co/BKihgY9nEN
Shown the diplomatic door: A series of Russian expulsions is ordered in Britain as the spy crisis blows up. More on… t.co/s3wI5oNEtH
The Taoiseach has defended his decision to invite Donald Trump to Ireland, amid domestic opposition, in an intervie… t.co/tKJE9L57yh
After stormy conditions during the ceremonies to mark the 1st anniversary of the #Rescue116 tragedy in Blacksod, th… t.co/i5QHrakO6e
Diplomatic crisis between UK & Russia deepens, Green bin charges introduced & Remembering the crew of Rescue 116 -… t.co/qaqgjbsNWk
On 3News at Seven this evening: -War of words between UK/Russia -Taoiseach to invite Trump to visit -Tributes to l… t.co/JrpZkKmdOq
On #3News at 5.30, a number of ceremonies have been held in Blacksod in Mayo in memory of #Rescue116 crew members D… t.co/pTr57f6xAM