Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Anniversary of Rescue 116 tragedy marked

A series of events is underway in Mayo to mark the anniversary of the Rescue 116 tragedy

Russian Diplomats Expelled From UK

Russia says the explusions are a "hostile act" and a "serious provocation" in the escalating drama

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Taoiseach To Extend Invite To Trump

The Taoiseach says he'll be asking Donald Trump to come to Ireland when the two meet in Washington...

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Green Bin Charge To Be Introduced

Anger over plans by one waste company to start charging for green bin collections. Will others follow...

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Tributes to world renowned physicist Stephen Hawking

Tributes have been paid to Stephen Hawking today who has died at the age of 76. 

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

British Government outlines next steps after Russia fails to meet deadline

The diplomatic stand off between Britain and Russia over the poisoning of a former spy and his...

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9am.

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

The scramble for hospital beds

The HSE is predicting another "difficult three or four weeks ahead" when emergency departments will...

Tuesday, 13 March 2018

Another casualty in the Trump administration

The president shows Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the door.

Tuesday, 13 March 2018
