Russian spy poisoning case

Tuesday, 13 March 2018

Another casualty in the Trump administration

The president shows Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the door.

UK imposes a deadline as Russia denies involvement in the Salisbury poisoning

Russia has 12 hours to explain its role in the poisoning of a former spy and his daugher in the UK, or...

Calls for action with almost 650 patients waiting for treatment

Fresh figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organistation show that 649 patients are waiting for...

Taoiseach visits Washington ahead of St. Patrick's day

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar begins the Washington leg of his US St Patricks festival tour...

9AM News

The latest news update at 9AM.

Hospital overcrowding crisis deepens

The number of patients waiting on trolleys hits a new all-time high.

Richard Satchwell commits to taking lie detector test

Tina Satchwell's husband commits to taking a lie detector test, when he feels up to it, to prove he'd...

Gardai are investigating the death of an elderly woman whose body was found at her home in Co Cork last night.

7:09 AM - 14 Mar 18

Professor Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.

6:07 AM - 14 Mar 18

A vigil was held just after midnight last night to mark the exact moment one year ago, when coast guard helicopter… t.co/eoIZdtgtzm

6:07 AM - 14 Mar 18

A midnight deadline set by the British Government for Russia to explain its involvement in the poisoning of former… t.co/0eHdE9iZRQ

6:07 AM - 14 Mar 18

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he's prepared to table direct plans to revive power-sharing in Northern Ireland, if… t.co/684hVSQsGY

6:06 AM - 14 Mar 18

An emotional 4 minute silence was held in Blacksod in Mayo in memory of the #Rescue116 crew tonight during a candle… t.co/bnc7Cvc399

1:48 AM - 14 Mar 18

3News update coming up with @ClaireBrockTV @TonightShowTV3 #tonighttv3 t.co/SyyGeXN5XG

11:00 PM - 13 Mar 18

At 10 we're live to Blacksod in Mayo as a community prepares to hold a candlelit vigil to mark the #Rescue116 crash… t.co/pJ9hM6zYng

9:54 PM - 13 Mar 18