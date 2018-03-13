The scramble for hospital beds

The HSE is predicting another "difficult three or four weeks ahead" when emergency departments will remain under pressure from overcrowding.
The president shows Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the door.
The clock runs down on Britain's demand for answers from Moscow.
Russia has 12 hours to explain its role in the poisoning of a former spy and his daugher in the UK, or...
Fresh figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organistation show that 649 patients are waiting for...
The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar begins the Washington leg of his US St Patricks festival tour...
The latest news update at 9AM.
The number of patients waiting on trolleys hits a new all-time high.
Tina Satchwell's husband commits to taking a lie detector test, when he feels up to it, to prove he'd...
Gardai are investigating the death of an elderly woman whose body was found at her home in Co Cork last night.
Professor Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.
A vigil was held just after midnight last night to mark the exact moment one year ago, when coast guard helicopter… t.co/eoIZdtgtzm
A midnight deadline set by the British Government for Russia to explain its involvement in the poisoning of former… t.co/0eHdE9iZRQ
The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he's prepared to table direct plans to revive power-sharing in Northern Ireland, if… t.co/684hVSQsGY
An emotional 4 minute silence was held in Blacksod in Mayo in memory of the #Rescue116 crew tonight during a candle… t.co/bnc7Cvc399
3News update coming up with @ClaireBrockTV @TonightShowTV3 #tonighttv3 t.co/SyyGeXN5XG
At 10 we're live to Blacksod in Mayo as a community prepares to hold a candlelit vigil to mark the #Rescue116 crash… t.co/pJ9hM6zYng