The latest news update at 9AM.
The number of patients waiting on trolleys hits a new all-time high.
Tina Satchwell's husband commits to taking a lie detector test, when he feels up to it, to prove he'd...
A friend of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding denies 'the wagons were circled around the rugby players,...
At least 38 people have been killed after a passenger plane crashed in Nepal.
There are fresh developments this lunchtime in the search for missing Tina Satchwell.
714 people are waiting for treatment on trolleys or wards this lunchtime - Limerick University...
A former RTE TV producer is jailed for a year and a half over child sex offences
Former Rehab boss Angela Kerins' case concerning her treatment by Dail's Public Account's Committee gets underway.
Coming up in the news at 9 I'll have the latest on the UK spy crisis
US President Donald Trump will today visit the US-Mexico border to examine 8 prototypes for his border wall to separate the 2 countries.
Coming up at 7, UK gives Russia deadline over spy poisoning, investigation into Nepal plane crash
British Prime Minister Theresa May has given Russia until the end of the day to explain how a state-produced nerve agent was used in an attack on UK soil.
Continuing his US tour the Taoiseach will travel to Washington today where he will join Senator George Mitchell
Investigations are continuing in Nepal after a plane crash in which at least 49 people were killed.
A helicopter that crashed in New York's East River on Sunday evening, killing all five passengers on board, has been pulled from the water.