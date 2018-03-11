Monday, 12th March

Hospital overcrowding crisis deepens, as the number of patients waiting on trolleys hits a new all-time high.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
Former Rehab boss Angela Kerins’ case concerning her treatment by Dail’s Public Account’s Committee gets underway.… t.co/EOCRlXA6se
Coming up in the news at 9 @IrelandAMTV3 I'll have the latest on the UK spy crisis with @ZaraKing, while @gavreilly… t.co/hrJs3CkPZ5
US President Donald Trump will today visit the US-Mexico border to examine 8 prototypes for his border wall to separate the 2 countries.
Coming up @3NewsIreland at 7 @IrelandAMTV3, UK gives Russia deadline over spy poisoning, investigation into Nepal p… t.co/drnI15U1o7
British Prime Minister Theresa May has given Russia until the end of the day to explain how a state-produced nerve… t.co/3pnKHzTxyo
Continuing his US tour the Taoiseach will travel to Washington today where he will join Senator George Mitchell as… t.co/tFlxZtLP4q
Investigations are continuing in Nepal after a plane crash in which at least 49 people were killed.
A helicopter that crashed in New York's East River on Sunday evening, killing all five passengers on board, has been pulled from the water.