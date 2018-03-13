Monday, 12 March 2018

Over seven-hundred waiting for treatment in hospital

714 people are waiting for treatment on trolleys or wards this lunchtime - Limerick University hosptial  is hardest hit.  

Hospital overcrowding crisis deepens

The number of patients waiting on trolleys hits a new all-time high.

Richard Satchwell commits to taking lie detector test

Tina Satchwell's husband commits to taking a lie detector test, when he feels up to it, to prove he'd...

Belfast rape case

A friend of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding denies 'the wagons were circled around the rugby players,...

Dozens feared dead after a plane crash in Katmandu

At least 38 people have been killed after a passenger plane crashed in Nepal. 

Fresh developments in the Tina Satchwell case

There are fresh developments this lunchtime in the search for missing Tina Satchwell.  

RTE TV producer Jailed

A former RTE TV producer is jailed for a year and a half over child sex offences  

