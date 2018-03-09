The latest news update at 9AM.
A former RTE TV producer is jailed for a year and a half over child sex offences
The Belfast rape trial hears evidence from Blane Mc Ilroy - the man accused of exposing himself to the...
Another step on the road to a referendum: An historic Dail debate on repealing the 8th...
Richard Satchwell has visited a site at the centre of the investigation into his wife's disappearance.
Ireland international rugby player Stuart Olding has denied that the woman he is accused of raping was...
The Government has moved closer to finalising arrangements for the upcoming vote on the country's...
Richard Satchwell, whose wife Tina has been missing for almost a year, has told TV3 that he believes...
Our southern correspondent Paul Byrne is at the scene near Castlemartyr for us this lunchtime as the...
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing two passengers and critically injuring three others.
Colombia's former leftist guerillas FARC have performed poorly in the country's elections, getting just 0.4% of the vote.
An oral hearing for the construction of the proposed Civic Plaza for Dublin's College Green is scheduled to get underway later this morning.
