Monday, 12 March 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9AM.

RTE TV producer Jailed

A former RTE TV producer is jailed for a year and a half over child sex offences  

Friday, 09 March 2018

Belfast Rape Trial

The Belfast rape trial hears evidence from Blane Mc Ilroy - the man accused of exposing himself to the...

Friday, 09 March 2018

8th Amendment Debate

Another step on the road to a referendum: An historic Dail debate on repealing the 8th...

Friday, 09 March 2018

Richard Satchwell visits a site at the centre of the search for his missing wife

Richard Satchwell has visited a site at the centre of the investigation into his wife's disappearance.

Thursday, 08 March 2018

Trial continues

Ireland international rugby player Stuart Olding has denied that the woman he is accused of raping was...

Thursday, 08 March 2018

Ministers agree a bill paving the way for a referendum on the Eight Amendment

The Government has moved closer to finalising arrangements for the upcoming vote on the country's...

Thursday, 08 March 2018

Richard Satchwell On His Wife's Disappearance

Richard Satchwell, whose wife Tina has been missing for almost a year, has told TV3 that he believes...

Thursday, 08 March 2018

The Search For Tina Satchwell

Our southern correspondent Paul Byrne is at the scene near Castlemartyr for us this lunchtime as the...

Thursday, 08 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

5 confirmed dead in NYC helicopter crash. I'll have more at 8AM @IrelandAMTV3 @MichaelRyanTV3 @3NewsIreland

7:58 AM - 12 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing two passengers and critically injuring three others.

6:37 AM - 12 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A 26-year-old Austrian man has been shot and killed after attacking a soldier on guard outside the residence of the… t.co/1SCwIDOMjc

6:36 AM - 12 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Taoiseach is continuing his traditional St Patrick's Day visit around the United States with a trip to the Choc… t.co/7nOsirsuCE

6:36 AM - 12 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Colombia's former leftist guerillas FARC have performed poorly in the country's elections, getting just 0.4% of the vote.

6:35 AM - 12 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An oral hearing for the construction of the proposed Civic Plaza for Dublin's College Green is scheduled to get underway later this morning.

6:35 AM - 12 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Gardai foil alleged feud plot -Salisbury spy poisoning alert -Trump talks up Korea… t.co/I4OGuOzkiW

5:20 PM - 11 Mar 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
Follow

4 men remain in Garda custody following alleged gangland hit attempt - @sarahoc3news will join me in studio on… t.co/jgg65gCeOP

4:39 PM - 11 Mar 18