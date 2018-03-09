Sunday, 11th February

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.
5 confirmed dead in NYC helicopter crash. I'll have more at 8AM @IrelandAMTV3 @MichaelRyanTV3 @3NewsIreland
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing two passengers and critically injuring three others.
A 26-year-old Austrian man has been shot and killed after attacking a soldier on guard outside the residence of the… t.co/1SCwIDOMjc
The Taoiseach is continuing his traditional St Patrick's Day visit around the United States with a trip to the Choc… t.co/7nOsirsuCE
Colombia's former leftist guerillas FARC have performed poorly in the country's elections, getting just 0.4% of the vote.
An oral hearing for the construction of the proposed Civic Plaza for Dublin's College Green is scheduled to get underway later this morning.
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Gardai foil alleged feud plot -Salisbury spy poisoning alert -Trump talks up Korea… t.co/I4OGuOzkiW
4 men remain in Garda custody following alleged gangland hit attempt - @sarahoc3news will join me in studio on… t.co/jgg65gCeOP